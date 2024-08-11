Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
20 Mark 1880 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 90,020
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1880 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,456. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2109 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
