Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
20 Mark 1913 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 214,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (428)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1913 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
928 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
