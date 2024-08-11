Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917

20 Mark 1913 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 20 Mark 1913 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 20 Mark 1913 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 214,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (428)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1913 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
928 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1913 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

