20 Mark 1903 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1903 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4960 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (55) AU (28) XF (48) VF (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (6) MS63 (5) MS62 (20) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (12) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) PL62 (1) PL (3) Service NGC (22) ННР (6) RNGA (2) PCGS (5) ANACS (2)

