20 Mark 1903 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 112,012
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1903 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4960 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
676 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
