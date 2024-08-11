Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

20 Mark 1903 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 20 Mark 1903 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 20 Mark 1903 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 112,012

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1903 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4960 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (12)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (5)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
676 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1903 L at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1903 All Finnish coins Finnish gold coins Finnish coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search