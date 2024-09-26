Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1903

Gold coins

Obverse 20 Mark 1903 L
Reverse 20 Mark 1903 L
20 Mark 1903 L
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 141

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Penni 1903
Reverse 1 Penni 1903
1 Penni 1903
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 73
