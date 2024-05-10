1 Penni 1903 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1903 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 265. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

