Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1903 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1903 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1903 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,145,807

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1903 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 265. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Finland 1 Penni 1903 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1903 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1903 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1903 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1903 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1903 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1903 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1903 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1903 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1903 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

