1 Penni 1903 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,145,807
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1903
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1903 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 265. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
