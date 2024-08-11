Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
20 Mark 1878 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 235,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1878 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
730 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
928 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
