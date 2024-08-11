Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

20 Mark 1878 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 20 Mark 1878 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 20 Mark 1878 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 235,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1878 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
730 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
928 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction HAYNAULT - May 13, 2024
Seller HAYNAULT
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 PL RNGA
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1878 S at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

