Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1878

Gold coins

Obverse 20 Mark 1878 S
Reverse 20 Mark 1878 S
20 Mark 1878 S
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 145
Obverse 10 Mark 1878 S
Reverse 10 Mark 1878 S
10 Mark 1878 S
Average price 440 $
Sales
1 285
