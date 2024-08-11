Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Mark 1878 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,23 g
- Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 254,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (285)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1878 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 86000 JPY
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
605 $
Price in auction currency 52365 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
