Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Mark 1878 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Mark 1878 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Mark 1878 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 254,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (285)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1878 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2013.

Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 86000 JPY
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
605 $
Price in auction currency 52365 RUB
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1878 S at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

