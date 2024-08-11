20 Mark 1879 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1879 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

