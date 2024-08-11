Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
20 Mark 1879 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (330)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1879 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date August 7, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 67626 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1449 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
