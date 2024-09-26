Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1879

Gold coins

Obverse 20 Mark 1879 S
Reverse 20 Mark 1879 S
20 Mark 1879 S
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 330
Obverse 10 Mark 1879 S
Reverse 10 Mark 1879 S
10 Mark 1879 S
Average price 390 $
Sales
1 346
