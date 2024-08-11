10 Mark 1879 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1879 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2019.

Сondition UNC (161) AU (75) XF (93) VF (2) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (26) MS64 (27) MS63 (28) MS62 (19) MS61 (9) MS60 (10) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU53 (6) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (82) NGS (1) PCGS (5) ННР (8) CGC (1) RNGA (4) ANACS (1)

