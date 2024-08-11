Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Mark 1879 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,23 g
- Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (346)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1879 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2019.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
