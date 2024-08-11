Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Mark 1879 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Mark 1879 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Mark 1879 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (346)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1879 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2019.

