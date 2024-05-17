Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1910 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1910 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1910 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 66,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1910 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1910 at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1910 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 5 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search