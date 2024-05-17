Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1910 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 66,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1910 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins.ee (7)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (5)
- London Coins (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search