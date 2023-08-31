Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1875 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1875 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1875 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 808,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1875 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Auctiones - December 13, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1875 S at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

