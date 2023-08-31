Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1875 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 808,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1875 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
