Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1890 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1890 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1890 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 796,805

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1890 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,106. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition PR67 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
1210 $
Price in auction currency 1106 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Heritage - February 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Tauler & Fau - July 8, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1890 L at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

