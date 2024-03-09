Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1890 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 796,805
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1890 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,106. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition PR67 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
1210 $
Price in auction currency 1106 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
