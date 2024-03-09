25 Pennia 1890 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1890 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,106. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (22) AU (8) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (8) MS63 (7) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) PF67 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (10) NGC (9) ННР (1)

