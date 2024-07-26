Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1866 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1866 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1866 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 807,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1866 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 847. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 78 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Russiancoin - July 19, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction AURORA - October 18, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1866 S at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

