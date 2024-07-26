25 Pennia 1866 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1866 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 847. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (9) XF (19) VF (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)

