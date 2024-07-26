Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1866 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 807,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1866 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 847. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
