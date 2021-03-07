25 Pennia 1871 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1871 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) VF30 (2) Service NGC (1) ННР (2)