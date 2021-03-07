Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1871 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 150,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1871 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search