Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1871 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1871 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1871 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 150,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1871 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF30 ННР
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF30 ННР
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Russiancoin - December 1, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Felzmann - June 25, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date June 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Empire - February 10, 2012
Seller Empire
Date February 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1871 S at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1871 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 25 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search