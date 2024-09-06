Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1871

Silver coins

Obverse 50 Pennia 1871 S
Reverse 50 Pennia 1871 S
50 Pennia 1871 S
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 25 Pennia 1871 S
Reverse 25 Pennia 1871 S
25 Pennia 1871 S
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 15

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Penni 1871
Reverse 1 Penni 1871
1 Penni 1871
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 46
