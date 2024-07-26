1 Penni 1871 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 413. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (13) XF (9) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) BN (6) Service NGC (9) ННР (1) PCGS (4) RNGA (1)

