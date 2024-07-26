Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1871 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1871 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1871 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 413. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1871 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

