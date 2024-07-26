Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1871 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 413. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
