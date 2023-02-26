Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1871 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1871 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1871 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 320,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1871 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 638 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 330. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Russiancoin - July 19, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1871 S at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1871 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 50 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search