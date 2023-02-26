Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1871 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 320,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1871 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 638 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 330. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
