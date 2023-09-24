Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1889 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 403,897
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1889 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1416 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 391. Bidding took place December 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
