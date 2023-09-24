25 Pennia 1889 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1889 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1416 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 391. Bidding took place December 28, 2021.

