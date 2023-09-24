Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1889 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1889 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1889 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 403,897

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1889 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1416 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 391. Bidding took place December 28, 2021.

Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction London Coins - August 30, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1889 L at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
