Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1917 S. Eagle without crown (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Variety: Eagle without crown
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,816,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1917
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1917 with mark S. Eagle without crown. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
- AURORA (18)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (12)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Karamitsos (3)
- Katz (28)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (14)
- Naumann (2)
- Numisbalt (23)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (15)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
123 ... 7
