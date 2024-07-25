25 Pennia 1917 S. Eagle without crown (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1917 with mark S. Eagle without crown. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

