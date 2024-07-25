Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1917 S. Eagle without crown (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Variety: Eagle without crown

Obverse 25 Pennia 1917 S Eagle without crown - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1917 S Eagle without crown - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,816,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1917 with mark S. Eagle without crown. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

