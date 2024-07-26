Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1917 S. Eagle with three crowns (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Variety: Eagle with three crowns
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,816,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1917
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1917 with mark S. Eagle with three crowns. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8809 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
