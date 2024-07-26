25 Pennia 1917 S. Eagle with three crowns (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1917 with mark S. Eagle with three crowns. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8809 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

