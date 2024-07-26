Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1917 S. Eagle with three crowns (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Variety: Eagle with three crowns

Obverse 25 Pennia 1917 S Eagle with three crowns - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1917 S Eagle with three crowns - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,816,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1917 with mark S. Eagle with three crowns. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8809 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1917 S at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
