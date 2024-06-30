Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1902 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1902 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1902 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 206,830

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1902 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 2,001. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Russiancoin - July 19, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1902 L at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1902 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 25 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search