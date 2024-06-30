25 Pennia 1902 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1902 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 2,001. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (5) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) PL (2) Service NGC (2)