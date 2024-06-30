Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1902 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 206,830
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1902 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 2,001. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (5)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
