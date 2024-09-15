Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1902

Silver coins

Obverse 25 Pennia 1902 L
Reverse 25 Pennia 1902 L
25 Pennia 1902 L
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 21

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Penni 1902
Reverse 1 Penni 1902
1 Penni 1902
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 34
