Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1902 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,003,819
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1902 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 6,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
