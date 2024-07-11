Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1902 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1902 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1902 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,003,819

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1902 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 6,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (8)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1902 at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
