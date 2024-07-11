1 Penni 1902 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1902 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 6,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

