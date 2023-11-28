Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1869 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1869 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1869 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 144,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1869 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1197 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,441. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction Felzmann - May 2, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date May 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction Felzmann - January 17, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction Tauler & Fau - July 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1869 S at auction Stack's - July 19, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date July 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

