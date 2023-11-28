50 Pennia 1869 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1869 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1197 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,441. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (3) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS61 (1) AU50 (1) VF25 (1) Service NGC (1)