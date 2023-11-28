Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1869 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 144,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1869 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1197 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,441. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
