Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1892 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1892 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1892 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,516,723

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1892 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2951 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS62 RD ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Finland 1 Penni 1892 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

