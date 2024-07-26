Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1892 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,516,723
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1892 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2951 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS62 RD ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
