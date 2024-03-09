1 Penni 1864 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

