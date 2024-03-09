Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1864 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1864 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1864 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1751 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
873 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Holmasto - October 7, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2018
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2017
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Alexander - August 25, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date August 25, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1864 at auction Alexander - May 29, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

