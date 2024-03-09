Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1864 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (5)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (1)
- Grün (2)
- Holmasto (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (8)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1751 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
873 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 25, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search