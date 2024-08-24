Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1864

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Mark 1864 S
Reverse 1 Mark 1864 S
1 Mark 1864 S
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 76
Obverse 50 Pennia 1864 S
Reverse 50 Pennia 1864 S
50 Pennia 1864 S
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 10

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Penni 1864
Reverse 1 Penni 1864
1 Penni 1864
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 29
