Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1864 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 104,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1864 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Сondition
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
