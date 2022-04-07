Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1864 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1864 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1864 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 104,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1864 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Finland 50 Pennia 1864 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5250 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1864 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1864 S at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Finland 50 Pennia 1864 S at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1864 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 50 Pennia 1864 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1864 S at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1864 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1864 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1864 S at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1864 S at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1864 S at auction Russiancoin - December 1, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1864 S at auction Eeckhout - November 11, 2011
Seller Eeckhout
Date November 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1864 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 50 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search