Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Mark 1864 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Mark 1864 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Mark 1864 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1864 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,810. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1864 S at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
