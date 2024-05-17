1 Mark 1864 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1864 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,810. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (10) XF (25) VF (24) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (6) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF35 (4) VF30 (3) PL (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (6)

Alexander (13)

Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)

AURORA (8)

Coins and Medals (2)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (4)

Künker (2)

MS67 (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Naumann (2)

NIKO (4)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (13)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

WAG (3)

Знак (1)