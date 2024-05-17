Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Mark 1864 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1864 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,810. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
