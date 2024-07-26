Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1866 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 805. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
