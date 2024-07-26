Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1866 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1866 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1866 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,673,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 805. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1866 at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

