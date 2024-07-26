1 Penni 1866 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 805. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (20) XF (24) VF (7) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) BN (15) Service NGC (15) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (13)

AURORA (7)

BAC (9)

Coins.ee (11)

Empire (3)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (11)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (2)

RND (2)

Russiancoin (1)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)