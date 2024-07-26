1 Penni 1874 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1874 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 14,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

