Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1874 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1874 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1874 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,450,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1874 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 14,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (8)
  • BAC (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (9)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (27)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1874 at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1874 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 1 Penni Numismatic auctions
