Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1874 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1874 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 14,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (8)
- BAC (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- Katz (9)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (27)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search