Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1874

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Mark 1874 S
Reverse 2 Mark 1874 S
2 Mark 1874 S
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 95
Obverse 1 Mark 1874 S
Reverse 1 Mark 1874 S
1 Mark 1874 S
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 102
Obverse 50 Pennia 1874 S
Reverse 50 Pennia 1874 S
50 Pennia 1874 S
Average price 180 $
Sales
1 34

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Penni 1874
Reverse 1 Penni 1874
1 Penni 1874
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 82
