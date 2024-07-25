Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

2 Mark 1874 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 2 Mark 1874 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 2 Mark 1874 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
  • Diameter 27,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 502,500

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1874 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1874 S at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

