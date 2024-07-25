Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
2 Mark 1874 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
- Diameter 27,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 502,500
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1874 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
