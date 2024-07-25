2 Mark 1874 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1874 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

