1 Mark 1874 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,002,000
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1874 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
