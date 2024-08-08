1 Mark 1874 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1874 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (22) AU (25) XF (28) VF (12) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (8) AU58 (1) AU55 (6) AU53 (5) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) PF64 (2) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (16) PCGS (3)

