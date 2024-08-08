Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Mark 1874 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Mark 1874 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Mark 1874 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,002,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1874 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1874 S at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
