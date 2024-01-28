Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1874 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1874 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1874 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 402,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1874 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22529 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,415. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1874 S at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

