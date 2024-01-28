Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1874 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 402,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1874 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22529 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,415. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (3)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
