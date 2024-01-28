50 Pennia 1874 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1874 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22529 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,415. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

