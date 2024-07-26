Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1917 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,645,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1917
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1917 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Agora Auctions auction for USD 80. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- AURORA (14)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Katz (13)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (8)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (7)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search