Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1917 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1917 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1917 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,645,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1917 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Agora Auctions auction for USD 80. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1917 at auction MUNZE - March 2, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

