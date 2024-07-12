1 Penni 1872 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1872 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3243 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (5) XF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) BN (2) Service NGC (9) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (3)

AURORA (2)

Empire (1)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (3)

Russiancoin (1)

Stephen Album (1)

WAG (1)

Знак (1)