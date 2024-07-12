Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1872 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1872 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1872 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1872 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3243 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 127 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction RedSquare - August 16, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date August 16, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction RedSquare - July 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 26, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction AURORA - December 20, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Russiancoin - December 1, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1872 at auction Rauch - September 20, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

