Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1872 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1872 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3243 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 127 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search