1 Penni 1909 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1909 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 8,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2024.

