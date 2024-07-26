Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1909 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,056,280
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1909
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1909 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 8,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2024.
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (17)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (7)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (14)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WDA - MiM (5)
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
