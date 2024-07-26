Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1909 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1909 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1909 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,056,280

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1909 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 8,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (17)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (14)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1909 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1909 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 1 Penni Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search