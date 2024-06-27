1 Penni 1882 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1882 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

