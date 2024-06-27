Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1882 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1882 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
