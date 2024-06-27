Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1882 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1882 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1882 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1882 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 11, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Haljak coin auction - March 16, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction AURORA - October 18, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1882 at auction Russiancoin - December 1, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

