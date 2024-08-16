Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1882

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Mark 1882 S
Reverse 10 Mark 1882 S
10 Mark 1882 S
Average price 420 $
Sales
1 544

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Penni 1882
Reverse 1 Penni 1882
1 Penni 1882
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 25
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
