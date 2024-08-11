Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Mark 1882 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,23 g
- Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 386,040
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (544)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1882 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (6)
- Alexander (50)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (36)
- BAC (6)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (15)
- Empire (10)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Felzmann (5)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (9)
- Gorny & Mosch (13)
- Grün (7)
- Helios (1)
- Heritage (49)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (15)
- Künker (54)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- MS67 (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (13)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (1)
- NIKO (6)
- Nomisma (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (17)
- Numisor (1)
- OLNZ (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Raritan Stamps (2)
- Rauch (10)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (9)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (27)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (11)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Varesi (1)
- Via (2)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
- Знак (5)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 26
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search