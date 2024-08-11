10 Mark 1882 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1882 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

