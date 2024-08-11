Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Mark 1882 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Mark 1882 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Mark 1882 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 386,040

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (544)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1882 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (6)
  • Alexander (50)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (36)
  • BAC (6)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (15)
  • Empire (10)
  • Emporium Hamburg (15)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (13)
  • Grün (7)
  • Helios (1)
  • Heritage (49)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (15)
  • Künker (54)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • MS67 (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (13)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (6)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (17)
  • Numisor (1)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Raritan Stamps (2)
  • Rauch (10)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (27)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (11)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (15)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
  • Знак (5)
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Finland 10 Mark 1882 S at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1882 All Finnish coins Finnish gold coins Finnish coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search