Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1893 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1893 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1893 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,294,924

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1893 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (7)
  • Alexander (13)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (17)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (30)
  • MS67 (12)
  • MUNZE (10)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • WAG (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1893 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

