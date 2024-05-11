Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1893 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Auction Prices (142)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1893 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (7)
- Alexander (13)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (17)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (6)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (30)
- MS67 (12)
- MUNZE (10)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (5)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search