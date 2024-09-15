Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1893

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Mark 1893 L
Reverse 1 Mark 1893 L
1 Mark 1893 L
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 67
Obverse 50 Pennia 1893 L
Reverse 50 Pennia 1893 L
50 Pennia 1893 L
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 68

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Penni 1893
Reverse 1 Penni 1893
1 Penni 1893
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 142
