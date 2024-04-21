Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1893 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1893 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1893 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,825

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1893 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,850. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1893 L at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

