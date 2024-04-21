50 Pennia 1893 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1893 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,850. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

