Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1893 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400,825
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1893 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,850. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
