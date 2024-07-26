Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Mark 1893 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 254,564
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1893 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,018. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
