Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Mark 1893 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Mark 1893 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Mark 1893 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 254,564

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1893 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,018. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1893 L at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

