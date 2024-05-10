Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1899 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,540,593
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1899 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date February 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS65 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
