1 Penni 1899 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1899 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (5) XF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) AU55 (1) RB (2) BN (10) Service NGC (7) PCGS (3) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (7)

MUNZE (4)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Rare Coins (1)

RedSquare (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Stare Monety (1)