Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1899 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1899 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1899 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,540,593

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1899 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction RedSquare - February 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date February 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS65 BN
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1899 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

