1 Penni 1865 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1175 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 827. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

