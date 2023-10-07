Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1865 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 515,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1175 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 827. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 10, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
