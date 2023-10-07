Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1865 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1865 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1865 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 515,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1175 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 827. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction AURORA - March 29, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Gärtner - February 10, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date February 10, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Russiancoin - December 1, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1865 at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

