1 Penni 1883 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1883 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70681 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140. Bidding took place June 22, 2021.

