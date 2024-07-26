Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1883 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,900,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1883 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70681 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140. Bidding took place June 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (15)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (27)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (17)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search