Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1883 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1883 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1883 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1883 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70681 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140. Bidding took place June 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (15)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (27)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (8)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (17)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1883 at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
